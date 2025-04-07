Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$38.35 and last traded at C$38.68, with a volume of 78456 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$40.15.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.50 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$55.06.

The stock has a market cap of C$6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.75, a PEG ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$41.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$44.68.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, or CAPREIT, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of multiunit residential rental properties located near major urban centers across Canada. The company’s real estate portfolio is mainly composed of apartments and townhouses situated near public amenities.

