Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,542,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278,500 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.63% of Canada Goose worth $25,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at about $748,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,769,000. Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 357,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 193,708 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 4,136.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 90,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 87,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $708,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Canada Goose from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Monday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canada Goose presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

Canada Goose Price Performance

Shares of GOOS opened at $7.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $14.75. The stock has a market cap of $734.27 million, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 5.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Canada Goose Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

