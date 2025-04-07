Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Price Target Raised to C$3.50

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

CXB has been the subject of several other reports. Ventum Financial set a C$3.30 price objective on shares of Calibre Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$3.40 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Calibre Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.56.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CXB

Calibre Mining Stock Performance

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Shares of CXB stock opened at C$2.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Calibre Mining has a one year low of C$1.73 and a one year high of C$3.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 51.43 and a beta of 2.08.

(Get Free Report)

Calibre Mining Corp is a multi-asset gold producer with a portfolio of exploration and development opportunities in Nicaragua. Its project includes Pavon Gold Project, Borosi Gold Project, IamGold and Santa Rita. The company has only one revenue stream, being the sale of refined gold from its operations in Nicaragua.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.