Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Director Purchases C$51,450.00 in Stock

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) Director Anuroop Duggal purchased 15,000 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,450.00.

Calfrac Well Services Stock Performance

CFW stock traded down C$0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching C$3.26. 118,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,986. The firm has a market cap of C$279.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.80. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$3.21 and a 1-year high of C$4.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ATB Capital raised Calfrac Well Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Calfrac Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd provides specialized oilfield services, including hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well completion services to the oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It generates maximum revenue from the United States.

