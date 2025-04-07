CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Receives C$37.83 Average PT from Analysts

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$37.83.

Several research analysts have commented on CAE shares. Bank of America upgraded CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$25.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CAE from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Desjardins raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$32.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 30th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Get CAE alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAE

CAE Stock Performance

CAE Company Profile

Shares of CAE stock opened at C$30.56 on Wednesday. CAE has a 52 week low of C$22.28 and a 52 week high of C$39.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.77 billion, a PE ratio of -29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$35.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.04.

(Get Free Report

CAE Inc is a global company focused on delivering training for the civil aviation, defense, security, and healthcare markets. Multiple types of simulators and synthetic exercises may be sold to customers to serve as alternatives for live-training experiences. The company’s training solutions are provided through products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.