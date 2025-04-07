Bush Investment Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Bush Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 6.6% of Bush Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bush Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Swmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 49,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $59.45 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $56.82 and a one year high of $72.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.02.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2174 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

