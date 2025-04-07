Bush Investment Group LLC Purchases 555 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Bush Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.4% of Bush Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bush Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

TLT opened at $92.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.97. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3256 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.