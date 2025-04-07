Brokerages Set argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) PT at $687.00

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $687.00.
A number of brokerages recently commented on ARGX. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on argenx from $717.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target (up previously from $660.00) on shares of argenx in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $675.00 to $704.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $620.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on argenx from $775.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th.
ARGX opened at $555.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -630.81 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $621.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $603.70. argenx has a one year low of $352.77 and a one year high of $678.21.
argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $761.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.52 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that argenx will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.
argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
