Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,437,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,186 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.81% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $929,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 902,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,419,000 after acquiring an additional 11,399 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $992,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,933,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $505,298,000 after buying an additional 571,107 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 672.2% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 30,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 26,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 1,823 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.84 per share, with a total value of $99,973.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,506,030.88. This trade represents a 2.94 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $55.32 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $63.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMY. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

