Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 94.4% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $451.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $405.23 and a 1 year high of $545.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $513.70 and a 200 day moving average of $509.15.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 31.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $590.86.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

