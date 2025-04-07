Boyd Group Services (BYD) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Boyd Group Services (TSE: BYD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/21/2025 – Boyd Group Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$285.00 to C$270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2025 – Boyd Group Services had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$250.00 to C$280.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2025 – Boyd Group Services had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$281.00 to C$286.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/20/2025 – Boyd Group Services had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$275.00 to C$260.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/20/2025 – Boyd Group Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$270.00 to C$255.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2025 – Boyd Group Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$240.00 to C$200.00.

3/20/2025 – Boyd Group Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$282.00 to C$277.00.

2/28/2025 – Boyd Group Services had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$276.00 to C$281.00.

2/10/2025 – Boyd Group Services had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$272.00 to C$275.00.

TSE:BYD traded down C$2.50 on Monday, hitting C$199.75. The stock had a trading volume of 63,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,756. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$230.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$220.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.94. The stock has a market cap of C$3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.99. Boyd Group Services Inc. has a 52-week low of C$192.05 and a 52-week high of C$285.00.

In related news, Director Robert Berthold Espey acquired 150 shares of Boyd Group Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$204.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,675.00. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Group Services Inc is a personal services company that provides auto body and auto glass repair services at its portfolio of facilities located across the United States and Canada. The company operates in Canada primarily under the Boyd Autobody and Glass brand name, while its most notable U.S. brand is Gerber Collision and Glass.

