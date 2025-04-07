Blue Whale Capital LLP Has $44.48 Million Stock Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Blue Whale Capital LLP raised its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 768,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211,534 shares during the quarter. Roblox accounts for about 3.3% of Blue Whale Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Blue Whale Capital LLP owned approximately 0.13% of Roblox worth $44,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,658,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,642,000 after purchasing an additional 18,715,837 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 74,400.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,335,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,365,000 after buying an additional 17,312,325 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its stake in Roblox by 340.7% during the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,135,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,616,000 after buying an additional 7,835,921 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Roblox by 1,084.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,813,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406,885 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,592,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Roblox from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Roblox from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.23.

Roblox Trading Down 9.2 %

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $52.84 on Monday. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $75.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.00. The company has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.44 and a beta of 1.49.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 665.98%. Research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other news, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $60,157.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,261 shares in the company, valued at $12,513,028.86. This trade represents a 0.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 138,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $9,923,309.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,260,537.62. The trade was a 51.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 947,666 shares of company stock valued at $61,513,341. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

