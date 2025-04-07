Bitcoin Gold 24-Hour Volume Hits $16.59 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 7th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for $0.94 or 0.00001193 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 667.4% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $16.51 million and $16.59 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00038816 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00009464 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000151 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is btgofficial.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a digital currency that aims to decentralize the process of Bitcoin mining by utilizing GPU hardware, making it more accessible to a wider range of users. BTG is based on the original Bitcoin blockchain but incorporates a different mining algorithm, Equihash, to promote decentralization and prevent the concentration of mining power. BTG was created in 2017 as a fork of Bitcoin, and it maintains similar features such as a limited supply cap of 21 million coins. BTG can be used for peer-to-peer transactions, as well as for mining on GPU hardware to earn rewards for securing the network. BTG aims to provide a more decentralized and democratic approach to mining, empowering individual miners and promoting wider participation in the mining process.”

