Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.43 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $273.75 or 0.00346558 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $5.43 billion and approximately $379.44 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Arweave (AR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00006537 BTC.
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78,970.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00034327 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000044 BTC.
Bitcoin Cash Profile
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,852,753 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.