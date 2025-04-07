Bell Asset Management Ltd Takes $6.10 Million Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Bell Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,103,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Williamson Legacy Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

CLH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $285.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Clean Harbors from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Clean Harbors from $284.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.56.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $190.21 on Monday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.52 and a 12-month high of $267.11. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.84.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.19. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.04, for a total value of $73,624.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,503.04. This represents a 2.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eric J. Dugas acquired 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.38 per share, for a total transaction of $200,949.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 24,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,668.44. This represents a 4.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,341 shares of company stock worth $663,041. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

