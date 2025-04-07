Bell Asset Management Ltd Has $6.67 Million Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Bell Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,644 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation comprises approximately 1.2% of Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,909,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $996,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROK. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $257.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.42.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of ROK opened at $227.25 on Monday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.89 and a 52 week high of $308.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 65.26%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 850 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.21, for a total transaction of $255,178.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,242.93. The trade was a 34.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.14, for a total value of $145,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,716.70. This represents a 20.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,298. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

