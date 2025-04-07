Bell Asset Management Ltd Has $5.04 Million Stock Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Bell Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of YETI worth $5,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of YETI by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,560,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,114,000 after purchasing an additional 489,063 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of YETI by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,427,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its stake in YETI by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,131,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,557,000 after buying an additional 60,407 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,778,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in YETI by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 830,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,994,000 after buying an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on YETI from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on YETI from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.77.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $30.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.98. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $45.25.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.06). YETI had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of $555.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

