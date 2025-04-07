Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,182,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,346 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.84% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $424,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,758.18 and a beta of 0.04. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.91 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2798 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

