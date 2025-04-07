Baby Doge Coin Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. Baby Doge Coin has a total market cap of $160.65 million and $45.30 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Baby Doge Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded down 13% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded up 5,037,843.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00000941 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Baby Doge Coin

BABYDOGE is a token. It was first traded on June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 202,637,663,219,042,340 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 202,637,664,059,256,647.37836727 with 163,712,259,857,605,491.77174551 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -9.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 241 active market(s) with $30,533,240.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baby Doge Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Baby Doge Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

