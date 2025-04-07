Aviva PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,236 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.06% of Ameriprise Financial worth $31,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.12, for a total value of $523,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,200. This represents a 9.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 4,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.07, for a total value of $2,499,128.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,249.59. The trade was a 39.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,636 shares of company stock worth $6,263,989 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $580.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $514.89.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

AMP stock opened at $421.61 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.74 and a 52 week high of $582.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $515.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $524.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 69.35%. Analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

