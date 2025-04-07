Aviva PLC Has $24.27 Million Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,033 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $24,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Datadog by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Datadog by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Datadog by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.78, for a total value of $18,148,051.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 324,778 shares in the company, valued at $46,371,802.84. The trade was a 28.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total value of $3,528,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,667 shares in the company, valued at $27,612,527.04. The trade was a 11.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 601,412 shares of company stock valued at $75,444,584. 11.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $87.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.45. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.71 and a 1 year high of $170.08. The company has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.42, a P/E/G ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 6.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Datadog from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Datadog from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.22.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

