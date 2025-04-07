Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2025

Shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDVGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $60.74 and last traded at $60.89, with a volume of 138173 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.95.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 40,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 31,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 52,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 64,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,312 shares during the last quarter.

About Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

