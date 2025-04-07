Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC trimmed its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,640 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 11,820 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $28,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total transaction of $655,395.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,671.87. This trade represents a 44.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $267.10 per share, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $534,200. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADSK opened at $245.51 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.32 and a 12-month high of $326.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.71, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $280.12 and a 200-day moving average of $288.37.

ADSK has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $361.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $311.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.29.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

