Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Shares Purchased by Elgethun Capital Management

Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Atlanta Braves makes up 1.2% of Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Elgethun Capital Management owned approximately 0.25% of Atlanta Braves worth $4,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BATRK. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 160.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 50,702 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Atlanta Braves by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 92,248 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves in the fourth quarter worth about $6,736,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 2.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Atlanta Braves by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 11,554 shares during the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlanta Braves

In related news, major shareholder John C. Malone purchased 5,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.94 per share, with a total value of $213,642.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 169,522 shares in the company, valued at $7,109,752.68. The trade was a 3.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 47,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,980,287. Corporate insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of BATRK stock opened at $37.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -51.03 and a beta of 0.56. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.81 and a 52-week high of $44.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.47.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $52.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Atlanta Braves to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

