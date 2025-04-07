Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Takes $374,000 Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AptarGroup by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,207,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,132,222,000 after purchasing an additional 58,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,889,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,919,000 after buying an additional 14,001 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,570,000 after acquiring an additional 40,268 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,208,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,895,000 after acquiring an additional 50,651 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $116,265,000. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup stock opened at $140.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.53. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.96 and a 12-month high of $178.03.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.24. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 10.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

ATR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AptarGroup from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.60.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

