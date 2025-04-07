Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Has $393,000 Stock Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 783.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Dropbox by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,224,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,955,000 after buying an additional 1,440,887 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at $25,375,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth about $20,482,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,041,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth $5,853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dropbox news, insider Eric Cox sold 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $99,019.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 309,550 shares in the company, valued at $8,141,165. The trade was a 1.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $75,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 401,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,186,387.68. This represents a 0.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,264 shares of company stock worth $2,895,324 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Price Performance

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $25.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.17. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.68 and a 1 year high of $33.33.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.11). Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 132.63% and a net margin of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $643.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.61 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

