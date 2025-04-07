Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Buys Shares of 9,006 KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,006 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KBH. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in KB Home by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in KB Home by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in KB Home by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in KB Home by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $57.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65. KB Home has a 12 month low of $54.02 and a 12 month high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.37.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.07). KB Home had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KBH shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on KB Home from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on KB Home from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $1,891,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,708.21. This represents a 44.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

