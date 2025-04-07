Ascendiant Capital Markets Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.40 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $3.20. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 117.95% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LiqTech International

LiqTech International Price Performance

Shares of LIQT opened at $1.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.87. LiqTech International has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.93.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.02). LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 76.05% and a negative net margin of 69.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that LiqTech International will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIQT. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LiqTech International by 40.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 11,043 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 27,120 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in LiqTech International by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 207,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleichroeder LP boosted its holdings in LiqTech International by 451.4% during the 4th quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 3,182,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

LiqTech International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.