Ark Self Reported Market Cap Hits $56.72 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000384 BTC on major exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $56.72 million and approximately $76.21 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000290 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000745 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 187,842,596 coins and its circulating supply is 187,842,172 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

