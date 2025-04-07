Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Ark Restaurants Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ ARKR opened at $9.25 on Friday. Ark Restaurants has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $17.76. The firm has a market cap of $33.34 million, a PE ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.61.
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 1.16%.
About Ark Restaurants
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.
