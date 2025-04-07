Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARKR opened at $9.25 on Friday. Ark Restaurants has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $17.76. The firm has a market cap of $33.34 million, a PE ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.61.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 1.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

About Ark Restaurants

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKR. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ark Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its position in Ark Restaurants by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 20,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Ark Restaurants by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ark Restaurants by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

