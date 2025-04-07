Aristides Capital LLC Takes $214,000 Position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 84,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Aristides Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Service Properties Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SVC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 19,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 11,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SVC opened at $1.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $323.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.80. Service Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $6.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average of $3.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -2.40%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Service Properties Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

