Aristides Capital LLC Purchases 8,535 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Aristides Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 73.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,535 shares during the quarter. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Nomad Foods by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Stock Down 2.5 %

Nomad Foods stock opened at $19.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.92 and its 200-day moving average is $17.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.83. Nomad Foods Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81.

Nomad Foods Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This is an increase from Nomad Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Nomad Foods’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOMD shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Nomad Foods from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

