Aristides Capital LLC Purchases 1,122 Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Aristides Capital LLC increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. 62.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.20.

Monarch Casino & Resort Price Performance

Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $72.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.57. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a one year low of $64.50 and a one year high of $96.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.34.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.23. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 18.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.