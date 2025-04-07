Aristides Capital LLC Makes New Investment in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Aristides Capital LLC owned 0.06% of European Wax Center at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in European Wax Center by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,697,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,345,000 after acquiring an additional 428,280 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in European Wax Center by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 30,804 shares during the period. Highland Peak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in European Wax Center in the fourth quarter worth about $2,745,000. Kazazian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in European Wax Center in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,782,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of European Wax Center by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 200,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 19,108 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on European Wax Center from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of European Wax Center from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, European Wax Center presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWCZ opened at $3.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.03 million, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average is $6.25. European Wax Center, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $12.89.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

