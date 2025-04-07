Aristides Capital LLC Makes New Investment in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2025

Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Aristides Capital LLC owned 0.06% of European Wax Center at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in European Wax Center by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,697,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,345,000 after acquiring an additional 428,280 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in European Wax Center by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 30,804 shares during the period. Highland Peak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in European Wax Center in the fourth quarter worth about $2,745,000. Kazazian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in European Wax Center in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,782,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of European Wax Center by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 200,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 19,108 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on European Wax Center from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of European Wax Center from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, European Wax Center presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

View Our Latest Report on EWCZ

European Wax Center Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EWCZ opened at $3.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.03 million, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average is $6.25. European Wax Center, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $12.89.

European Wax Center Profile

(Free Report)

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.