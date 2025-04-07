Aristides Capital LLC Invests $311,000 in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Trading Down 4.9 %

MTX stock opened at $55.68 on Monday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $54.80 and a one year high of $90.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.11. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 8.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTX shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Minerals Technologies from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

