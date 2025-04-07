Aristides Capital LLC Invests $205,000 in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in SITE Centers by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SITC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com cut SITE Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

SITE Centers Stock Down 3.3 %

SITE Centers stock opened at $11.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $64.44. The firm has a market cap of $612.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 164.10%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.58 million. Equities analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

About SITE Centers

(Free Report)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.