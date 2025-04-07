Aristides Capital LLC Increases Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Aristides Capital LLC lifted its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 18,339 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in ABM Industries by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 148,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the third quarter worth $412,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in ABM Industries by 49.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 3.9% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group cut their price target on ABM Industries from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

ABM Industries Price Performance

ABM stock opened at $45.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $59.78.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.13%.

Insider Activity at ABM Industries

In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 4,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.36, for a total transaction of $224,153.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,137.16. This represents a 18.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 10,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $528,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,774.72. The trade was a 10.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

See Also

