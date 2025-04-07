Aristides Capital LLC Has $250,000 Stock Position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Aristides Capital LLC grew its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HYLS. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 472.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 39,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $40.17 on Monday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $40.11 and a 52-week high of $42.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

