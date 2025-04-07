Aristides Capital LLC Buys 1,262 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Aristides Capital LLC boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,785 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TMHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.43.

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE TMHC opened at $59.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.81 and a 200-day moving average of $65.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $53.17 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.76.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.24. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 1,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $93,372.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 2,402 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $153,679.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

