Aristides Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 18,600 Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 21,650.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Evolent Health by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000.

Evolent Health Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Evolent Health stock opened at $9.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $33.63.

Insider Transactions at Evolent Health

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.35). Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $646.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.92 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brendan B. Springstubb purchased 5,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $43,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,617.50. This trade represents a 73.08 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane Holder acquired 2,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,517.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,548.72. This represents a 4.03 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $666,315 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on EVH shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

Evolent Health Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

See Also

