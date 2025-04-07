Aristides Capital LLC Acquires 642 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Aristides Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UFPI. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UFP Industries by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UFPI shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

UFP Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $106.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.50 and its 200 day moving average is $120.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.45. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.58 and a fifty-two week high of $141.33.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.68%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.