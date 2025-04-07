Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 169 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,111 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC now owns 20,645 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 177.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 144,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,663,000 after buying an additional 92,754 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Allison Transmission by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 53,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.13.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $86.01 on Monday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.26 and a 1 year high of $122.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.66.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.11. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 47.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.00%.

Allison Transmission declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to reacquire up to 57.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 4,546 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $437,325.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,075.60. The trade was a 24.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Coll sold 1,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $170,450.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,938.04. The trade was a 10.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

