Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,558 CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 7,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 9.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 22.1% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after buying an additional 7,919 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in CF Industries by 118.7% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 8,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 441,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,878,000 after buying an additional 112,002 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CF opened at $72.91 on Monday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.13 and a 1 year high of $98.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.08.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $844,455.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,745. The trade was a 35.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,928,670. The trade was a 1.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,955 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

