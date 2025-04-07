Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $311,000 Investment in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Cameco by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,159,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,965,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 308.6% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 13,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,190 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cameco by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,550,000 after purchasing an additional 607,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $483,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on CCJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins assumed coverage on Cameco in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Canada upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.03.

Cameco Stock Down 7.6 %

NYSE CCJ opened at $37.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.39. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $33.98 and a one year high of $62.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Cameco had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $845.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.