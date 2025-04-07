Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $249,000 Position in MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MidCap Financial Investment were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the third quarter worth $238,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 66,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 49.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 30,262 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 403.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 240,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 192,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $692,000. 28.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MidCap Financial Investment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

MidCap Financial Investment Stock Down 7.9 %

Shares of MidCap Financial Investment stock opened at $11.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average is $13.56. MidCap Financial Investment Co. has a one year low of $10.73 and a one year high of $16.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $82.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.28 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that MidCap Financial Investment Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

MidCap Financial Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. MidCap Financial Investment’s payout ratio is 116.03%.

MidCap Financial Investment Profile

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

