ArchPoint Investors Has $2.61 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

ArchPoint Investors lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of ArchPoint Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. ArchPoint Investors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,090,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 16,156.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 917,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,615,000 after purchasing an additional 911,686 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,529,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 571,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,484,000 after purchasing an additional 97,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 320,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,885,000 after buying an additional 9,713 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $73.66 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.12. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $105.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.