Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.19.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,742,093. This trade represents a 7.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

ACGL opened at $87.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.23 and its 200-day moving average is $97.46. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $87.42 and a 52-week high of $116.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

