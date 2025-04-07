Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $11.75. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Arbor Realty Trust traded as low as $10.07 and last traded at $10.41, with a volume of 1001451 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.71.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,967,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,687,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,369,000 after buying an additional 799,973 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $8,419,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 496.9% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 450,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 375,293 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,432,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,690,000 after purchasing an additional 220,471 shares in the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.89. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 37.49, a quick ratio of 35.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $262.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.92 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.59%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.54%.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

