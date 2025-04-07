Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.59.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CAO James George Chopas sold 1,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $33,351.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,839.34. This trade represents a 2.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Nur Nicholson sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $64,264.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,249.56. This represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,238 shares of company stock worth $1,857,510. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2,707.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 189,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 357.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 11.3 %

APLS opened at $19.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 0.85. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $57.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.96.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.08. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.11%. The company had revenue of $212.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.