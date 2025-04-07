American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Stock Position Reduced by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors decreased its stake in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AHR. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the third quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Healthcare REIT alerts:

American Healthcare REIT Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $28.49 on Monday. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $31.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.82. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.35, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -370.37%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AHR. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. JMP Securities set a $35.00 price target on American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Healthcare REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on AHR

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.